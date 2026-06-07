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Doreen Cherop celebrates after winning the women's 21km at Nairobi City Marathon. PHOTO/NAIROBI CITY MARATHON

Athletics

Cherop tops women’s 21km at Nairobi City Marathon

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NAIROBI, Kenya, June 7, 2026 – Doreen Cherop Kibet was Sunday crowned the women’s 21km champion at the Nairobi City Marathon.

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Amid a punishing hilly course, Cherop did just enough to beat a field of over 1,000 runners to finish first, clocking 1:09:19.

Following closely, over a minute later, was Sylvia Changeiwo who ran 1:10:05, ahead of third-placed Sharon Cherotich who clocked 1:10:30.

Speaking afterwards, Cherop admitted the race stretched her to ultimate limits.

“The weather was a bit heavy and the course was a bit hilly, at times. Especially after the first 5km…and then from 18km that’s when I built momentum,” the runner explained.

It was Cherop’s second win in just over a month after she clocked 51:06:09 to win the Iten Half Marathon in Iten.

It came almost a month after she finished second at the Kapsabet Half Marathon.

She is hoping to be back on the road soon enough, competing for more honours.

“I do not yet know when next I will be in action. That will be decided by my manager,” Cherop said.

Following her victory, Cherop went home Ksh 150,000 richer compared to Changeiwo and Cherotich who pocketed Ksh 80,000 and Ksh 50,000 respectively.

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