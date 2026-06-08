Starehe Boys’, Kariobangi North Girls Triumph in Vivo Energy Sustainability Tournament - Capital Sports
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From left: Starehe Boys Centre Omar Alio-Shell House lead, Starehe Boys Centre Football Captain Bul Mabior, Starehe Boys Centre Suileman Abdallah (Top scorer in the 2026 Vivo Energy Kenya Sustainability Community Football Tournament), and Starehe Boys Centre Cedrick Atanga (the team's goalkeeper) pose for a photo during the awards ceremony.

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Starehe Boys’, Kariobangi North Girls Triumph in Vivo Energy Sustainability Tournament

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NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8, 2026 – Starehe Boys’ Centre was crowned tournament champions following an exhilarating 1–0 win over Kamkunji High School in the finals of the 2026 Vivo Energy Kenya Sustainability Community football tournament played at Starehe Boys’ Centre in Nairobi.

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In the girls’ contest, Kariobangi North Girls High School overpowered Starlight Senior Academy 15-1 to claim the title.

The closely contested matches showcased impressive skill throughout the tournament, with both teams demonstrating exceptional teamwork, discipline, and determination.

The tournament is part of Vivo Energy Kenya’s celebrations of Sustainability Week 2026, which runs from 1st to 7th June under the theme “Kicking Off for Sustainability.

Organised in partnership with Alive and Kicking, the event brought together young football talent from five schools: Starehe Boys Centre (the host school), Kariobangi High School, Kamukunji High School, Starlight Secondary School, and Mogra Star Academy, featuring boys and girls, with a total of 7 teams participating.

Speaking during the awards ceremony, Vivo Energy Kenya Managing Director Peter Murungi affirmed the company’s commitment to sustainable growth through strategic community partnerships.

“We are incredibly proud to champion and provide equal opportunities to boys and girls to discover and develop their talents. Through initiatives such as this football tournament, we are investing in young talent, promoting inclusivity, and helping build a brighter future for the next generation,” Murungi said.

He added, “Our partnership with Alive and Kicking reflects our belief in empowering young people through access to quality sports equipment and opportunities.”

As part of the company’s commitment to advancing sports development in schools, each participating team was provided with 10 footballs to continue supporting training and skills development beyond the tournament.

The Sustainability Week 2026 Community Football Tournament marks another milestone in Vivo Energy Kenya’s ongoing efforts to inspire positive change through programmes that promote health, education, and youth talent development, while fostering sustainable community development across Kenya.

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