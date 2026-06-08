Mourinho set for Real after Perez re-elected

MADRID, Spain, June 8, 2026 – Jose Mourinho is set to be confirmed as Real Madrid’s new head coach after Florentino Perez was re-elected as the club’s president until 2030.

Mourinho, 63, signed a three-year deal last month to become head coach of Real, but his contract would only be valid if Perez retained his role.

The 79-year-old, who obtained 65% of the vote, has been in office since 2009 and announced the election during an extraordinary news conference last month.

“We have won the elections and will continue working to keep winning titles,” Perez said. “I am still here and I am here to defend Real Madrid.

“We will continue working so that Real Madrid keeps winning titles, and we will fight until the end to achieve the 16th European Cup.

“We will continue to take pride in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, the best stadium in the world.

“Proud to have the best players in the world, proud to welcome back one of the best coaches in the world, a Madridista like Jose Mourinho. And rest assured, with me as president, Real Madrid has been, is, and will always remain owned by its members.”

Real Madrid is owned entirely by members who elect the president, with this the first presidential election in 20 years to feature a challenger – renewable energy magnate Enrique Riquelme.

Perez was expected to win and promised to make a club record offer for an unnamed “great player” if re-elected.

He took 100% of the in-person and postal votes counted, gaining 21,741 votes to Riquelme’s 11,814 (35%).

Mourinho is leaving his role as manager of Benfica, where he took charge in September and led them to third place in the Primeira Liga this season.

In his previous spell in charge of Real between 2010 and 2013, the Portuguese won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

Mourinho will replace Alvaro Arbeloa, who only took charge in January following Xabi Alonso’s departure as boss.

Real ended their 2025-26 campaign without silverware, with rivals Barcelona sealing the La Liga title with a 2-0 El Clasico victory.