Balala deposed as Oladape assumes driving seat at NCBA Royal Classic Golf

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8, 2026 – Nigeria’s Sunday Olapade produced one of the best round of the day to surge to the top of the leaderboard after Round Two action of the NCBA Royal Classic at Royal Nairobi Golf Club today.

Olapade carded an impressive 5-under par 67 to take the outright lead on 4-under par 140 overall, heading into Tuesday’s final round of the second leg of the 2026 Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing season.

The Nigerian professional delivered a composed performance that featured birdies on the 2nd, 3rd, 10th, 11th, 14th, 16th and 18th holes.

His only blemishes came on the 1st and 12th holes, where he dropped shots, but otherwise remained in control throughout the round.

Speaking after his round, Olapade said:

“I played some really good golf today and managed to stay patient throughout the round. I gave myself opportunities and converted a number of them, especially on the back nine. There is still one more round to play and my focus is on staying disciplined and finishing strongly.”

Overnight leader Adel Balala and fellow Nyali Golf & Country Club golfer Daniel Nduva share second place on 3-under par 141, just one shot behind the leader.

Balala, who began the day with a one-shot advantage, endured a challenging round but showed resilience to remain firmly in contention.

The amateur golfer recovered from a difficult front nine that featured bogeys on the fifth and eighth holes as well as a double-bogey on the seventh.

He fought back strongly with birdies on the 14th and 16th and an eagle on the par-five 15th, but further dropped shots on the 11th, 12th and 18th saw him sign for a second-round score of 3-over par 75.

Speaking after his round, Balala said:

“It was definitely a tougher day than yesterday. I didn’t play my best golf, especially on the front nine, but I’m happy that I stayed patient and kept fighting. Being tied on second heading into the final day is still a good position, and my focus now is on resetting and giving myself a chance tomorrow.”

Nduva also battled through a difficult day. The Nyali Golf & Country Club professional opened with bogeys on the first and second holes before responding with birdies on the third, fourth and fifth.

Additional bogeys on the eighth, 11th and 16th resulted in a second-round score of 2-over par 74, leaving him one shot off the lead.

Reflecting on his performance, Nduva said:

“It wasn’t my cleanest round, but I am pleased with the way I stayed in the fight. The conditions were tougher today and there were moments where I had to dig deep. The birdies early in the round helped settle me down after the slow start. Tomorrow is a new day and I am looking forward to the challenge of competing for the title.”

Sharing fourth place on 2-under par 142 are Muthaiga Golf Club’s Nelson Mudanyi and Nigeria’s Godwin Okoko, ensuring both Kenya and Nigeria remain strongly represented among the leading contenders heading into the final day.

The sixth spot is occupied by Greg Snow of Muthaiga and Tanzania’s Nuru Mollel who head to the final round with 1-under par 143 total.

With only two shots separating the top five players, the race for the NCBA Royal Classic title remains wide open.

A total of 30 players and ties successfully made the cut and will contest the final round, battling for the winner’s share of the KES 2 million prize purse, with the champion set to pocket KES 400,000.

Also on offer are valuable Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points, World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points and Sunshine Development Tour Order of Merit points.

Among the international players advancing to the final round are Nigeria’s Francis Epe, Kamalu Bako, Godwin Okoko and Sunday Olapade; Uganda’s Abraham Ainamani, Grace Kasango, Gaita Rodell Tadeo and Marvin Kibirige; Tanzania’s Nuru Mollel; Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera; and England’s Elliot Bradley.