Kenyan trio clinch podium places at Stockholm Diamond League - Capital Sports
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Kenya's Edmund Serem (L) and Matthew Kosgei celebrate after winning gold and silver in the men's 3000m steeplechase. Photo: Photo by Oscar Muñoz Badilla for World Athletics ©Oscar Muñoz Badilla

Athletics

Kenyan trio clinch podium places at Stockholm Diamond League

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NAIROBI, Kenya, June 7, 2026 – Kenya’s Edmund Serem clinched second place in the men’s 3000m steeplechase at the fifth leg of the Diamond League in Stockholm on Sunday night.

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The world bronze medalist clocked 8:12.27 in a race won by Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco, who timed 8:10,40 for the victory.

Another Kenyan, Commonwealth Games champion Abraham Kibiwot, took third place after running 8:12.75.

At the same time, the 2019 World champion, cruised to his first podium place in this year’s Diamond League, clocking a season’s best of 3:30.67 in the men’s 1500m.

Olympic bronze medalist Yared Nuguse of the United States crossed the finish line — also in a season’s best — of 3:30.11 to clinch top spot.

Cameron Myers of Australia clocked 3:30.32 to take second place.

Serem, Kibiwot and Cheruiyot were the only Kenyans in action on the night in a leg that was majorly dominated by European athletes.

Attention shifts to the sixth leg of the one-day meet in Oslo, Norway on Wednesday evening where more Kenyans will be eyeing glory.

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