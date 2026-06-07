How wise words from Boston Marathon champ inspired training partner to victory

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 7, 2026 – Newly crowned Nairobi City Marathon champion for the men’s 21km, Brian Kogo, has credited two-time Boston Marathon champion John Korir for his success at Sunday’s road race.

Kogo says he has learnt a lot from training closely with the 2024 Chicago Marathon champion, and has incorporated a lot of his peer’s running technique in his career.

“I have adopted a lot of his techniques in my career so that I can also enjoy a lot of success as he has. He is my training partner and has provided me with a lot of tips to improve myself. I have learnt from him the importance of enduring through the pain to achieve results,” he said.

Kogo stopped the timer at 1:00:55 to bag top spot, ahead of Jonah Kiprop Lagat (1:01:10) and Lampard Mutuku (1:01:32) who came second and third respectively.

“The course was great and the race went perfectly as planned as well,” Kogo, who was competing in the 21km for the fourth time, remarked.

Speaking at the same time, second-placed Kiprop credited his roots as a specialist in the 800m for his success in what is his second road race.

“This is the second time I am running in the half marathon and I must say I am falling in love with it. I was initially a specialist in the men’s 800m but then I decided to transition into the road races. My experience in the 800m came in handy today as far as speed is concerned,” he said.

On his part, Mutuku was ticking off another huge achievement on his checklist.

The Ngong Hills-based runner noted that his endurance has improved compared to his previous races.

“I must say my endurance has improved compared to the last competition. The course was also favourable and enabled me to perform well,” Mutuku said.

For his win, Kogo walks home with Ksh 150,000, whereas Kiprop and Kogo pocket Ksh 80,000 and Ksh 50,000 respectively.