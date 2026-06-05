Big win for Kenyan tennis as Nairobi set to host prestigious continental event

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 5, 2026 – Kenya is host the Davis Cup Africa Group IV at the Nairobi Club on June 17-20, this year.

The tournament — nicknamed the the World Cup of Tennis — will feature eight countries including Algeria, Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Ghana, Mozambique, Zimbabwe as well as hosts Kenya.

Tournament Director Francis Mutuku emphasized that playing on home soil provides a massive advantage for Team Kenya.

“Our team getting an opportunity to be able to play off-ground is a big advantage because they understand the surface, they understand the club area, but most importantly we always get the extra player who are the fans who can be able to come and push them,” Mutuku explained.

Mutuku also noted the developmental impact, mentioning plans to bring local schools and young players to the venue to witness elite-level tennis firsthand.

Speaking at the same time, Tennis Kenya Deputy President Martha Tirop highlighted that hosting the Davis Cup is part of a grander vision for the sport in the region.

“Davis Cup is not just about one week of matches. It is part of a broader plan to position Kenya as a hub for tennis in Africa, a place where talent is nurtured, where officials gain expertise, and where international events are run professionally and warmly,” Tirop said.

She urged local businesses, clubs, and individuals to rally behind the event.

The event comes on the heels of Kenya successfully hosting other major tournaments, including the Billie Jean King Cup, various ITF Junior competitions, and the W35 regional tournaments.

The prestigious event was last held in the country in 2019.

It features a high-stakes format beginning with two round-robin pools of four teams competing from Wednesday to Friday.

On Saturday, the top two teams from each pool will face off, with the eventual winners earning a promotion to Africa Group III.

Conversely, the bottom two teams will fight for survival in relegation play-offs to avoid dropping to Africa Group V.

Each country face-off will consist of two singles matches and one doubles match.

Fans looking to catch the action live at the Nairobi Club can purchase tickets at the gate.

Daily passes are priced at Kshs. 300, while a full-season ticket is available for Kshs. 1,000.

All proceeds from ticket sales will directly fund Tennis Kenya’s ongoing youth and player development initiatives.