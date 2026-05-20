Mohit Aims to Extend Strong Run as PGK Equator Tour Heads to Thika

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20, 2026 – Sigona Golf Club’s Mohit Mediratta has expressed confidence ahead of the second leg of the PGK Equator Tour, scheduled from Thursday, 21st to Sunday, 24th at the par-72 Thika Sports Club.

The Safaricom-backed golfer heads into the second leg in high spirits after emerging as the overall winner in the opening leg of the second edition held in April at Vet Lab Sports Club.

Mohit delivered an exemplary performance throughout the tournament, sparked by a stunning hole-in-one that set the tone for his victory.

Sigona Golf Club’s Mohit Mediratta in a past competition.

Speaking during a training session ahead of the tournament, Mohit acknowledged the pressure of maintaining his position at the top, especially given the stiff competition, but remained confident of another strong performance.

“I am keen to continue with the strong performance as we head to the second leg of the PGK Tour this week. The pressure is there, but I am looking forward to the challenge. As part of the corporate team supported by Safaricom, I am hopeful that we will retain the top corporate title,” Mohit said.

Other Safaricom-backed players also aiming to challenge Mohit’s position on the leaderboard include Mutahi Kibugu, Samuel Njoroge, and Matthew Wahome.

Sigona Golf Club’s Mohit Mediratta in a past competition.

The PGK Equator Tour, now in its second edition, continues to play a key role on the road to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The series also serves as a pre-qualifier for Kenyan professional golfers aiming to compete at the Magical Kenya Open.

The Thika leg will see over 50 professional golfers battle it out for top honors, including the corporate category title.

The second edition of the PGK Equator Tour kicked off in April and will run until February 2027, culminating in a grand finale scheduled for the same month.