Salivating for Boks: Kenya Lionesses on prowl for glory at Africa Women’s Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20, 2026 – A mission impossible awaits the national women’s rugby 15s side who will be hosting the Africa Cup at the RFUEA Grounds on May 23-31.

Lionesses head coach Simon Odongo remains unbowed and focused on winning the ultimate prize for which they have to go through the mighty South Africa.

The defending champions competed at last year’s World Cup in England where they made history by reaching the quarterfinals for the first time in their history.

Instead of shuddering at the Boks’ achievement, Odongo is relishing the chance to maul an opponent who has played at the highest level of the competition.

“South Africa since that duration have been to the World Cup. So for us that’s a major task against South Africa. We pride ourselves in going for gold. You know we have to beat South Africa for that to happen. So we will be aiming for us to perform,” the Kenya Harlequin head coach said.

The two teams clashed in the second match of the last edition of the competition in Antananarivo where South Africa narrowly won 17-12 to deny Odongo’s charges a covetous first win in ages.

The magnitude of the task notwithstanding, the gaffer believes Kenya have a slight advantage in the calibre of players selected for the event – specifically a bulk of the 7s team who were active in this season’s World Rugby Division 2 series.

“First of all it’s a massive, massive boost to have the 7s players available. I don’t think South Africa will have the same luxury because they also have to go to France and Spain to qualify for the 7s championships. Even last year we had the 7s players and you could see the major shot it gave us,” Odongo said.

Notable among the 7s players selected include co-captain Judith Auma, Janet ‘Shebesh’ Okello, Maureen Muritu, Stella Wafula, Freshia Oduor, and Sinaida Mokaya, among others.

The clash is set for May 31 at the RFUEA Grounds, preceded by encounters against Uganda and Madagascar – the other sides in the four-team competition.

In lieu of past results, many tip Kenya and South Africa to share the top two places.

That the two sides will be clashing on the final matchday adds extra spice to the fixture, with bragging rights at stake.

However, Odongo is cautious not to dismiss the threat posed by the other two opponents.

“Of course, we are not disrespecting Uganda and Madagascar who are also formidable sides. For us, it’s just to pick off where we left last year and just to try and make sure we are as efficient and as clinical as possible,” he said.

The gaffer is further expecting fans to fill RFUEA Grounds to the rafters in support of the Lionesses, following on from the success of other megasports events in the last one year.

“This is an 80 minute game…we have two games every day. So much entertainment watching the other nations…and of course watching Kenya play against these other nations. I think we expect the fans will be turning up. Because it’s a 4pm kick-off and most of the games in Kenya are 4pm kick-offs, and just knowing the passion and zeal that the Kenyan fans have, we definitely expect a sold out crowd,” he said.

Odongo added: “Especially against Uganda our neighbours and South Africa who are the reigning champions. We are definitely looking forward to seeing the fans fill up the stadiums.”

On Thursday morning, the gaffer named his final 28-player squad for the continental competition.