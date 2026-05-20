Southampton hit out at ‘manifestly disproportionate’ punishment

LONDON, England, May 20, 2026 – Southampton say they have appealed against their removal from the Championship play-offs for spying as it is “manifestly disproportionate to every previous sanction in the history of the English game”.

An EFL independent disciplinary commission on Tuesday evening expelled Southampton from the play-offs and reinstated Middlesbrough, who are now set to face Hull City in the final on Saturday.

The St Mary’s club were also deducted four points in the Championship next season after admitting breaches of two EFL regulations.

Chief executive Phil Parsons apologised “to the other clubs involved, and most of all to the Southampton supporters” who he said “deserved better from the club”.

Saints’ appeal will be heard by an independent league arbitration panel later on Wednesday.

Parsons added that “what happened was wrong” but the club “cannot accept a sanction which bears no proportion to the offence”.

Southampton pointed to a £200,000 fine issued to Leeds United in 2019 for spying on Derby as evidence of precedent.

However, when the Elland Road club were punished seven years ago, regulation 127 – which expressly forbids observing an opponent within 72 hours of a game – did not exist. It was introduced as a result of Leeds’ wrong-doing.

“Southampton has been denied the opportunity to compete in a game worth more than £200m and one which means so much to our staff, players and supporters,” Parsons added.

“We believe the financial consequence of yesterday’s ruling makes it, by a very considerable distance, the largest penalty ever imposed on an English football club.”

The statement referenced several previous points deductions, including Luton Town’s 30-point penalty in 2008-09 – the largest ever handed down and which ultimately cost them their place in the league.

Southampton argued that Luton’s deduction – which was for entering administration and illegal payments to players – had “no comparable revenue at stake” like the Championship play-off final.

Deductions for Derby County in 2021, Everton in 2023-24 and Chelsea’s escape with just a financial penalty earlier this year for payments to agents and clubs were also mentioned.

“We say this not to minimise what occurred at this club, which we have accepted was wrong,” Parsons added.

“We say it because proportionality is itself a principle of natural justice.

“The Commission was entitled to impose a sanction. It was not, we will argue, entitled to impose one that is manifestly disproportionate to every previous sanction in the history of the English game.”