Knicks stun Cavaliers with 22-point comeback

NEW YORK, United States, May 20, 2026 – The New York Knicks mounted their biggest play-off comeback by overcoming a 22-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-104 in game one of the NBA Eastern Conference finals.

The Knicks trailed 93-71 with less than eight minutes remaining at Madison Square Garden, but outscored the Cavaliers 30-8 to tie the game at 101-101 before surging to victory in overtime.

It is the second biggest fourth quarter comeback in an NBA play-off game and the biggest since April 2012, when the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Memphis Grizzlies from 24 points down.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that in a play-off game,” Knicks head coach Mike Brown said.

“To be down 18, 19, 20 – whatever we were down – and to find a way to come back and win, I take my hat off to my group.”

Knicks guard Jalen Brunson scored 17 of his 38 points in the final eight minutes of regulation time and overtime, while Mikal Bridges finished with 18 points and Karl-Anthony Towns 13 points and 13 rebounds.

“The team’s relentless. You never know whose night it’s going to be, but we’re going to figure it out,” guard Miles McBride said.

Donovan Mitchell led the scoring for the Cavaliers with 29 points, although only three came in the fourth quarter.

It was their 11th game in 21 days, while the Knicks had not played for nine days.

“We should have won the game,” Mitchell said.

“We’re up 22 with God knows how much time – got to win the game.”

Game two of the best-of-seven series will take place at the same venue on Thursday (01:00 BST, Friday).

The series winners will meet the Oklahoma City Thunder or the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals. The Spurs lead 1-0.

They meet at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Wednesday (01:30 BST, Thursday).