Ruto congratulates Arsenal on Premier League win, draws lessons for Mikel Arteta’s success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20, 2026 – Even as Kenyans back home gnashed their teeth at the ripple effect of high fuel prices, President William Ruto was basking in the glory of Arsenal’s first ever English Premier League title in 22 years.

Ruto congratulated the Gunners for their historic achievement, paying tribute to their recovery and resurgence from setbacks, through the years.

“It has been quite an experience to follow @Arsenal Football Club’s epic adventure, from times of struggle and crushing setback, to successive seasons of recovery and resurgence on their glorious path to the summit of the English Premier League,” the President said via his X account.

Arsenal were crowned champions of the 2025/26 season on Wednesday night after their closest challengers, Manchester City, could only muster a 1-1 draw against AFC Bournemouth.

The result left Mikel Arteta’s charges sitting at the top of the log with 82 points, four more than City — ensuring that the final matchweek of the league this coming weekend will be nothing more than a mere formality.

Ruto said the Gunners’ experience through the season is testament of the power of hope, resilience, focus and relentless hardwork.

“In this time, we have witnessed the power of hope, resilience, focus and relentless hardwork in action, and watched a team of dedicated professional do battle against formidable adversaries, matchday after matchday,” he said.

The President further exhorted the need to learn from the Gunners on the need and benefit of hard work discipline and teamwork.

“Tonight, the great reward is won. The team is victorious. It’s faith and dedication is vindicated. And our commitment to succeed through work, discipline and teamwork is affirmed,” he said.

Ruto has previously confessed his love for Arsenal, expressing optimism that Arteta’s charges would finally break their trophy duck.

In October last year, while receiving the Uefa Champions League trophy at State House, Nairobi, the President declared himself a Gunners’ lifelong fan.

Arsenal are also set to play in the Champions League final, against defending champions Paris St-Germain (PSG) on May 30 in Budapest.

Even as he continues supporting the North Londoners, Kenyans will be hoping that the President will apply some of the lessons he has learned from Arteta’s journey as Arsenal manager — which began in November 2019 and has been fraught with challenges and criticism over some of his decisions.