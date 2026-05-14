Kenyan Star Ivy Omondi Clinches Zambian Title as Zesco Ndola Girls Retain Crown

NAIROB, Kenya, May 14, 2026 — Kenyan international midfielder Ivy Faith Omondi has capped off a sensational debut season in Zambia by hoisting the country’s Women’s Super League trophy.

In a dominant display of footballing power, her side, Zesco Ndola Girls, successfully defended their league title following a ruthless 7-0 demolition of Luyando Foundation FC at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Wednesday.

The Power Queens left nothing to chance in their rescheduled Week 31 fixture. Goals from Avell Chitundu, Mercy Chipasula, Fridah Kabwe, and Enelesi Phiri ensured a landslide victory that moved Zesco to an unassailable 85 points.

With the title officially secured, Zesco Ndola Girls will once again represent Zambia in the COSAFA Women’s Champions League qualifiers, eyeing a spot in the continental CAF Women’s Champions League.

For Ivy Omondi, the title victory is the perfect validation of her high-profile move from Kenya. Omondi joined Zesco in February 2026 on a two-year deal from the Kenyan champions, Kenya Police Bullets.

She arrived in Ndola with a glittering resume, having previously led the Bullets to the 2023/24 FKF Women’s Premier League title and gained international experience with Sethu FC in India.

Since her arrival, she has been the creative heartbeat of the Zesco midfield. Her vision and ability to dictate the tempo allowed head coach William Zulu to unlock stubborn defenses during a grueling title race against rivals Green Buffaloes.

Ivy Omondi’s success is part of a broader trend that has seen Zambia become a second home for elite Kenyan footballers. The tactical discipline and rising commercial value of the Zambian leagues have made it a preferred destination for both Harambee Stars and Harambee Starlets players.

The Zambian Premier League has recently seen a Kenyan raid. Just last July, Power Dynamos signed two of Kenya’s most prolific strikers, Moses Shumah, who moved from Kakamega Homeboyz, and was the FKF Premier League top scorer (17 goals), and Emmanuel Osoro, the clinical forward (16 goals), who joined from FC Talanta.

In the women’s game, Omondi follows in the footsteps of pioneers who have proven that Kenyan skill matches the physicality of the Southern African game.

With Zesco Ndola Girls reaching the 2025 COSAFA Champions League final, the platform for players like Omondi to showcase their talent on a continental level has never been larger.

As Ivy Omondi celebrates her second league title in two different countries within a year, she stands as a symbol of the growing professionalization and export-quality of Kenyan women’s football.