Night of Stars: 2025/26 Premier League Awards Gala Set for June 4 - Capital Sports
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Gor Mahia captain Philemon Otieno leads the team in celebrating their 21st FKF PL title. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Kenyan Premier League

Night of Stars: 2025/26 Premier League Awards Gala Set for June 4

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13, 2026 – The curtain will officially fall on one of the most competitive seasons in Kenyan football history on June 4, 2026, as the SportPesa League hosts its end-of-season Awards Gala.

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Marking the completion of the first full season under the landmark 10-year, KES 1.12 billion title sponsorship deal with SportPesa, the gala will celebrate the standout performers, tactical masterminds, and unsung heroes who defined the 2025/26 campaign.

The awards seek to honor excellence across every facet of the game, from the clinical strikers on the pitch to the passionate fans in the stands.

Organizers have highlighted three categories that are expected to generate significant buzz: The Best Fan, Best Journalist, and the Most Disciplined Player, emphasizing that character and community are just as vital as goals and clean sheets.

The Race for the Top Honors

Following a season where Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards went toe-to-toe for the title, and newcomers like Nairobi United shook up the traditional hierarchy, the Player of the Season and Coach of the Season categories are expected to be the most hotly contested.

Individual stats will also be in the spotlight.

With the Golden Boot and Golden Glove races coming down to the final matchday on May 31, the Gala will serve as the official coronation for the league’s most clinical and resilient stars.

“When we returned to this sponsorship, the aim was to deliver the best practices in Kenyan football. The gala will reward the standout players and moments in a season that has truly unlocked the potential of our clubs,” said Japheth Akhulia, SportPesa’s Sponsorships & Partnerships Manager.

The event will take place just three days after the league’s conclusion.

The gala will feature over 15 distinct categories to ensure every contribution to the league’s success is recognized:

Player of the Season

Coach of the Season

Team of the Season

Best Midfielder

Best Defender

Golden Glove

Golden Boot / Top Scorer

Most Disciplined Player

Most Disciplined Team

President’s Award

Best Referee

Best Assistant Referee

Best Journalist

Best Fan

Best Young Player

Best Team Manager

Players’ Player of the Year

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