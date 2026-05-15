Faith Kipyegon Eyes Endurance Test in Shanghai: “A Journey of Consistency”

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15, 2026 – The Queen of the Track is back.

World record holder and multiple-time world champion Faith Kipyegon is set to open her 2026 campaign at the Shanghai Diamond League, but she’s doing so with a tactical twist.

Instead of lining up for her signature 1,500m, an event she has historically dominated, Kipyegon has opted to test her mettle in the 5,000m.

Speaking at the pre-race press conference, Kipyegon revealed that her choice was a calculated move to assess her endurance before diving into the high-intensity races that define her season.

For Kipyegon, 2026 represents a unique breather in the global athletics calendar.

With no Olympic Games or World Championships scheduled for this year, the focus for the 32-year-old legend has shifted toward longevity, enjoyment, and seeing what she still has left to give.

“I chose to do the 5,000 because I want to see how my endurance is towards the season. There’s no World Championship or Olympics, but it’s all about being consistent every year and looking at what I still have in the tank on the track,” Kipyegon explained.

The venue for Kipyegon’s return has already left a lasting impression on her.

Stepping into the state-of-the-art Keqiao Stadium, she expressed surprise and admiration for the facility’s retractable roof and aesthetic appeal.

“It’s a surprising thing to see that it can be covered when the rain is there. Running in a beautiful stadium like this gives you moral. I’m so grateful to be back here in China for my season opener,” she noted.

While Kipyegon is treating this race as a gauge of her current fitness, she is clearly keeping one eye on the Diamond League Finals later this year.

By starting with the 5,000m, she is building the aerobic base necessary to defend her status as the world’s most versatile middle-distance runner.

“This is the journey. I’m moving slowly now. I’m doing the 5,000, I don’t know what’s next, but I want to enjoy everything this year and execute every time,” Kipyegon added.

The 5,000m field in Shanghai is expected to be a fast one, providing the perfect environment for Kipyegon to transition from her heavy off-season training into competitive racing.

For the fans in China and back home in Kenya, tomorrow’s race isn’t just about the clock, it’s about watching a master of the craft enjoy the sport at the highest level without the crushing weight of a championship medal on the line.