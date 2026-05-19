Co-Hosts Harambee Stars Drawn With South Africa In 2027 AFCON Qualifiers

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – Harambee Stars will square off against South Africa, Guinea, and Eritrea in Group D of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, slated to be co-hosted by the East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

This follows a draw that was conducted on Tuesday in Cairo, Egypt, where Uganda was placed in Group H alongside Tunisia, Libya, and Botswana.

Tanzania was drawn in Group L, where they will face Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau, and Madagascar.

The qualifiers will kick off on September 21, where a total of 28 teams will qualify to play in the final tournament, including automatically qualified hosts Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

The 48 national teams involved were divided into twelve groups of four each, which were made up of the 42 teams that entered directly, plus the six winners of the preliminary round, and were seeded into four pots of twelve teams each according to the FIFA ranking of April 2026.