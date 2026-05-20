Juma brace downs Bandari as Pamzo's APS Bomet extend unbeaten streak - Capital Sports
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APS Bomet's Hillary Juma (L) dribbles past Bandari's Rajab Omar. PHOTO/APS BOMET

Kenyan Premier League

Juma brace downs Bandari as Pamzo’s APS Bomet extend unbeaten streak

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20, 2026 – Hillary Juma scored a brace as APS Bomet beat Bandari 2-0 in a midweek FKF Premier League tie at the Kwale Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

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The former Kakamega Homeboyz scored the opener in the 67th minute after a largely uneventful first half in which both sides struggled to breach each other’s defence.

Juma added a second in sudden, scoring in the 95th minute to extend the law enforcers’ unbeaten record to six matches.

Following the win, Bomet now lie 12th with 40 points from 32 games.

Their next encounter is on Saturday against title challengers AFC Leopards, with coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo presented with a glorious chance of doing a favour to his former club – Gor Mahia – by beating the felines.

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