Arsenal players celebrate title at Emirates at 5am

LONDON, England, May 20, 2026 – Arsenal players were pictured outside Emirates Stadium at 05:00 BST after they were crowned Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years, as their celebrations continued.

Eberechi Eze posted pictures on Instagram in the early hours of Wednesday, stood outside their stadium in north London alongside team-mates Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber.

On Tuesday night, fans had gathered outside the stadium and nearby pubs while rivals Manchester City played Bournemouth, needing a win to keep the title race alive.

In the end, Pep Guardiola’s side could only draw – confirming Arsenal as champions for the first time in 22 years.

As the full-time whistle went on the south coast, there was an explosion of cheer in pubs across north London as Arsenal fans celebrated a moment they felt, after recent title near misses, might never come.

There were celebrations also at the Gunners’ training ground.

That is where the Arsenal squad had gathered for the evening and, much as in the pubs, the final whistle was greeted by huge celebrations. Players and staff danced and hugged while chanting: “Campeones, Campeones, Ole Ole Ole!”

Last month, Arsenal captain Declan Rice was seen insisting “it’s not done” after the Gunners lost to Manchester City. But on Tuesday, with the title race decided, he posted a picture on social media of players celebrating, captioned: “It’s done.”

The title win came in Mikel Arteta’s seventh year in charge, and underlined just what can be achieved if a manager is given time.

“Mikel Arteta’s been there a long period of time. The best gift you can give a good manager is time,” former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Yes you can give them hundreds of millions of pounds but you have to mould that money into a team, into a dressing room, a winning side.

“You give a good manager time? There’s the proof.”

Now Arsenal fans dreaming of the double

When Arsenal went unbeaten to lift the Premier League trophy in 2003-04 – resulting in them being dubbed ‘The Invincibles’ – they would not have believed it would take them almost a quarter of a century to win the title again.

“I’ve got married, had a child, who’s now a teenager, and got divorced, all since Arsenal last won the league,” Gunners fan Matt said on the BBC Sport live text commentary page.

To finally see that long wait ended prompted some fans to mark it in different ways, some more questionable than others.

Gunners supporter Barry wrote: “I’ve got a can of lager from 2021 commemorating the 1971 double. I said I wasn’t drinking it until Arsenal won the league. It’s five years out of date, wish me luck.”

While other fans are looking to the future, the dream of a double is still on as Arsenal face Paris St-Germain in the Champions League final on 30 May.

“I am confident that we are going to do it,” Gunners fan Chloe said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“PSG are very worthy opponents. But I feel there is that edge and hunger and on our day… I feel that this is our time.”

‘Twenty-two years in the making’

Arsenal‘s win also prompted messages of congratulations on social media.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, a Gunners fan, posted on X:”22 long years for the Arsenal. But finally, we’re back where we belong. Champions!”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan wrote: “Congratulations to Arsenal – the first London club to win the league in almost a decade and 22 years in the making.”

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton shared an image on Instagram of the Arsenal team celebrating the win with the caption: “Come On You Gunners.”

While after seeing his side’s title hopes ended at Bournemouth, City boss Guardiola added his congratulations to Arsenal.

“We were close,” he said.

“On behalf of everyone at Manchester City, we congratulate Mikel and all the staff, players and fans on winning the Premier League.

“They deserve it.”