Leopards claw Homeboyz to keep pace with Gor Mahia in Premier League title race - Capital Sports
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AFC Leopards' Emmanuel Lwangu, Samuel Semo and Victor Omune celebrate. PHOTO/AFC LEOPARDS SC

Kenyan Premier League

Leopards claw Homeboyz to keep pace with Gor Mahia in Premier League title race

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16, 2026 – AFC Leopards kept the pressure on Gor Mahia with a 2-1 win over Kakamega Homeboyz in a FKF Premier League tie at the Mumias Sports Complex on Saturday evening.

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Emmanuel Lwangu gave Ingwe the lead in the 21st minute before Samuel Semo took their fans to seventh heaven with the second at the stroke of half time.

Boniface Nyabuto then pulled one back for Abana Ba Ingo in the 95th minute but it was a case of too-little-too-late as Fred Ambani’s charges held on for a crucial victory.

Leopards remain second but with 65 points, one less than leaders Gor Mahia who play Murang’a Seal in a tricky tie at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

A loss or a draw for K’Ogalo would be the signal Ingwe need to surge forward for the kill and clinch their first league crown since 1998.

More to follow…

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