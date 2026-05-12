Magical Margaret Kunihira Sweeps FKF WPL Stats

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 — As the dust settles on a historic 2025/2026 FKF Women’s Premier League (WPL) season, one name stands head and shoulders above the rest in the individual honors: Margaret Kunihira.

The Kenya Police Bullets winger has officially finished the season as the league’s top contributor, racking up a staggering 16 goals and 9 assists.

Her clinical finishing and creative spark were the dual engines that powered the Bullets to their successful title defense.

Kunihira’s magical moniker was well-earned throughout the campaign. Her final tally highlights a player who is as much a provider as she is a finisher with 16 goals, making her the Golden Boot Winner, and 9 assists, totaling 25 goal involvements throughout the season.

Her statistical dominance was most evident during the title-defining run-in. In the first half of the season, she managed to bag two hat-tricks.

Just a week ago, in the 9-0 demolition of Vihiga Queens, Kunihira netted a brace and provided four assists in a single match. That outing alone effectively sealed the Golden Boot race, pulling her clear of contenders like Elizabeth Mideva and Martha Amunyolete.

Since joining the law enforcers as an off-season signing, the Ugandan international has transitioned seamlessly into Kenyan football.

Alongside fellow Ugandan Zainah Namuleme, Kunihira transformed the Bullets’ front line into the most feared attacking unit in the country.

“She’s been a blessing to the team,” noted coach Rama Vigajo earlier in the season. “Her high press and ability to carry the ball from the halfway line have changed how we play.”

With the league title safely in the Police Bullets’ trophy cabinet following their 1-0 victory over Trinity Starlets in Gilgil, Kunihira is now the heavy favorite to be named the WPL Player of the Season.

Her 16 goals provided the firepower, but her 9 assists proved she is the ultimate team player.

As the Bullets now pivot toward the CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers, Kunihira’s form will be the x-factor as Kenya seeks to make its mark on the continental stage.