‘Why I will not run in women’s 1500m at Shanghai Diamond League,’ – track queen Faith Kipyegon reveals

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8, 2026 – Triple Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon says her first race of the track and field season will be the women’s 5000m, and not the 1500m, which is her stomping ground.

Kipyegon will be running in the 12-and-a-half-lap race at the Shanghai Diamond League on May 16 in what she describes as an opportunity to challenge herself. ]

“ I wanted to challenge myself early in the season and build strength. The 5000m is a great distance for that, and Shanghai is always a fantastic place to compete. I like coming to China and the timing fits perfectly into my program,” she said in an interview with Wanda Diamond League.

The 31-year-old has cemented herself as the greatest female athlete in the history of the women’s 1500m courtesy of three Olympic crowns and four world titles.

She has also broken the world record on three occasions, the latest one at last year’s Prefontaine Classic where she stopped the timer at 3:48.68.

However, the track and field queen is no slouch when it also comes to the women’s 5000m.

She won the world title in Budapest in 2023, becoming the first woman to win the 5000m and 1500m in the history of the competition.

It came on the back of a world record at the Paris Diamond League where she clocked 14:05.20 on her way to victory.

At last year’s World Championships in Tokyo, she lost her title to fellow Kenyan, Beatrice Chebet, but still ended on the podium with silver.

She also bagged silver at the Paris Olympics in 2024 after losing out to Chebet in a drama-filled final.

Speaking ahead of Shanghai, Kipyegon reveals that the 5000m represents more than just another opportunity to increase her medal collection.

“The 5000m pushes me in a different way. It’s about patience, rhythm, and knowing when to make your move. I enjoy that challenge. My goal is to run a strong race, test my fitness, and start the season on a positive note,” she said.

Considering the worldwide acclaim she has amassed through the years, Kipyegon is bound to dominate the headlines pre, during and post the competition.

Wherever she is, a world record is never far – something that would be worth the fans’ while when they go to the stadium.

Kipyegon has promised fans to work hard to satisfy their appetite for entertainment even as she continues challenging herself.

“I want to keep improving, stay consistent, and give my best in every race. Last year showed me that I can continue to push my limits, that I enjoy challenges outside my comfort zone. And I need to continue improving as we are currently racing with such a strong group of girls in every race. I have still lots to prove so I’m excited for what’s ahead,” the mile world record holder added.

With Chebet out of action for the next one year due to her impending transition to motherhood, there couldn’t be any riper time for the track and field phenomena to wrestle back her dominance in the women’s 5000m.

First stop? Shanghai.