Great escape for Arsenal as Trossard strike keeps title hopes alive

LONDON, England, May 10, 2026 – Leandro Trossard’s late winner moved Arsenal a step closer to the Premier League title and left West Ham United deep in relegation trouble after a dramatic finale at the London Stadium.

Arsenal had been frustrated by the struggling Hammers until Trossard, who struck the woodwork twice within seconds in the first half, broke the deadlock when his shot deflected in off Tomas Soucek with seven minutes left.

It came moments after a vital save by Arsenal keeper David Raya from Mateus Fernandes, the victory putting Arsenal five points ahead of Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

West Ham thought they had equalised deep into stoppage time but Callum Wilson’s strike was ruled out for a foul on Raya after a lengthy video assistant referee (VAR) examination, much to the fury of the home supporters.

It meant joy unconfined for Arsenal, but for West Ham the contrast could not be greater as they are in the relegation places, one point behind Tottenham Hotspur, having played a game more.

Arsenal dominated the opening exchanges but lost momentum when manager Mikel Arteta surprisingly moved Declan Rice to right-back after Ben White went off with a knee injury.

Rice returned to his more familiar midfield role in the second half, but West Ham gained confidence and it needed that crucial save from keeper Raya – who had earlier saved from Taty Castellanos’ header – to deny Fernandes from from point-blank range when he looked certain to score.

Trossard then made his vital intervention and Wilson’s goal was disallowed for the foul on Raya, meaning Arsenal – who have already reached the Champions League Final – close in on their first title for 22 years.