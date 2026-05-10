NOC-K Holds Talks With City Of Miramas For Preparations Ahead Of LA 2028 Olympics - Capital Sports
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NOC-K Holds Talks With City Of Miramas For Preparations Ahead Of LA 2028 Olympics

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10 – Team Kenya is set to return to the French City of Miramas for preparations ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

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This follows a meeting hosted in Nairobi on Sunday by the NOC-K Board, spearheaded by President Shradrack Maluki, with the City of Miramas, led by Mayor Frédéric Vigouroux.

The discussion focused on expanding opportunities for Kenyan athletes through structured training exchange programmes, including plans for a one-month high-performance training camp in Miramas ahead of the 2026 Summer Youth Olympics, as well as future camps in preparation for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

The partnership is also exploring opportunities for team sports such as volleyball and basketball, while supporting NOC-K’s vision of establishing world-class training centres in Kenya through strategic international partnerships.

“Additionally, both the Kenyan and French governments have a key role to play in creating an enabling environment for these collaborations to thrive, particularly through coordinated support on travel, immigration processes, and broader bilateral cooperation,” said NOC-K boss Maluki.

“Together, we are building sustainable pathways for athlete development and strengthening Kenya’s global sporting footprint,” he added.

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