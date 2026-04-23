World Champion Odira Sets Sights On Post-Tokyo Dominance At Kip Keino Classic

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 23 – Reigning World 800m champion Lilian Odira says her historic gold medal in Tokyo has not satisfied her ambition, but rather ignited a hunger to reach even greater heights as she prepares for her season debut on Friday.

Speaking at the pre-event press conference for the 2026 Absa Kip Keino Classic, Odira opened up about how her life and mindset have shifted since she stunned the world last September, breaking a 42-year-old championship record to claim the global title.

For Odira, the gold medal around her neck isn’t a finish line; it’s a motivator. She admitted that the weight of being a world champion has pushed her into a more disciplined and aggressive training phase.

“You know what it [the world title] means, and I think it is now pushing me to do more. I think I’m hungry for more, and being a world champion has shaped me to want more,” Odira said.

The 27-year-old mother of two, whose comeback from maternity leave in 2023 has become the stuff of athletics legend, made it clear that she is no longer competing against just the field, but against her own legendary performance in Japan.

“Anytime I’m stepping onto those tracks, I want to do it better than I did in Tokyo,” she declared.

Newly crowned world champion Lilian Odira. PHOTO/WORLD ATHLETICS

That Tokyo standard, a blistering 1:54.62, remains one of the fastest times in history, and Odira’s intent to surpass it suggests that the home crowd at Nyayo Stadium could be in for something special tomorrow night.

Friday night marks Odira’s first competitive appearance of 2026.

While she faces a talented field, including South Africa’s Aviwe Hoboloshe and Ethiopia’s Habtam Gebeyehu, Odira is banking on the fanbase advantage of running under the floodlights in Nairobi.

“I have to be proud because most of our fans just watch us in the international races, but now having a competition at home, we have the home advantage,” she noted.

While the Kip Keino Classic serves as her season opener, Odira has already mapped out a golden path for 2026, including the Commonwealth Games and the newly established Ultimate Championships.

If her current hunger is anything to go by, the world champion is only just getting started.