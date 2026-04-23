Sports CS Mvurya Lauds FIFA Series, Welcomes More Collaboration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – The government has welcomed continued cooperation with the World’s football governing body, FIFA, as it fosters the growth of the game in the country.

The Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Salim Mvurya, has expressed his elation on the FIFA series tournament that is staged in Kenya, noting that such initiatives from FIFA will be helpful and in tandem with the Ministry’s relentless efforts to take football to greater heights.

CS Mvurya gave the remark following a high-level meeting with FIFA’s Deputy Chief Member Associations and Regional Director for Africa, Gelson Fernandes.

The delegation also included FKF president Hussein Mohamed and top CECAFA and COSAFA football officials.

“On behalf of the government of Kenya, we find this occasion to be a continued vote of confidence in how Kenya is making progress in the area of football. Last year, the president of FIFA and CAF were here, and this FIFA Series is a continuation and a symbol that Kenya is heading in the right direction in matters of football development,” Mvurya said.

East Africa Sports Ministers

CS Mvuvya noted that ahead of the AFCON 2027, the FIFA Series came at the right time and will be of immense help in building the capacity of the Kenyan people on general event organization.

“We are very happy with the program that FIFA is doing in Kenya, and this interaction, where we have a high-level delegation and different presidents of football federations, is an opportunity to exchange ideas.

This is exactly what we want in terms of capacity building. In this tournament, we have a few people from outside the country, but most are from Kenya, which shows the commitment of the FKF and government in the course, and it is a process to learn.”

Gelson Fernandes echoed CS Mvurya’s sentiments regarding the growth of the people involved in the tournament and FIFA’s keenness on the proposed Technical Centre in Machakos County.

“We have a clear plan, our president agreed with the head of state of Kenya regarding a land deal last year in August, and we are on track. There are some specifics that we need to correct, but we are there, and we will do the plan. In terms of infrastructure, the FIFA Arena will be launched here in the country shortly.”

“The Technical Centre is an important point, and we have discussed that in the past. The stadium issue in Mombasa, together with FKF president Hussein Mohamed and the government, we will analyze as the Minister has said, talent is not only in Nairobi but in different parts of the country.”