Heavyweights clash as FKF MozzartBet Cup jumps into last eight stage

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – Massive clashes await after the draw of the FKF MozzartBet Cup quarter final was conducted, with several giants set to go into each other’s way in the chase for not only a season-ending silverware, but also a ticket to next season’s CAF Confederations Cup.

Seven FKF Premier League sides are in the last eight, and are joined by a giant killing name, Mfalme FC, a Division II Team from Eldoret.

Soldiers Ulinzi Stars have been drawn against Tusker FC, who have not won the title since 1994.

Ulinzi, who reached the final against Tusker in 2016, when the Brewers clinched the famous league and Cup double-double, are under pressure to win something this season, a campaign that has seen them fight for relegation.

The Brewers have endured four trophyless seasons and are as well under pressure to charge up for silverware this season. They have been reduced to a mid-table team in the league and new coach Julien Mette sees this as a means to salvage their pride.

“From the moment I came in, we made it clear that we are going all out for the Cup and we have to play every game with 100 percent dedication. Ulinzi will not be an easy team because they know also this is their only means to a trophy this season. The motivation for us is to play Continental football next season and we will give our all to win,” noted the French tactician.

Meanwhile, defending champions Nairobi United have been drawn against KCB in the other quarter final. Naibois know the fruits that come with winning the trophy, having made history last season.

They won the trophy as a Second tier team, beating League champions Gor Mahia in the final. They went on to qualify for the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup in their very first attempt. With huge incentives already tasted, the holders will go all out to fight for title retention.

The battle of the round will however put Kenya Police FC against Shabana, the two also looking to end their season with a trophy. Police, who are not likely to defend their league title beat giant-slaying BB Bread 1-0 to make the last eight, and are keen to let their experience show.

Shabana on the other hand have enjoyed massive support since their return to top flight football, but now need a trophy to show for all their numbers.

The last quarter final duel will pit Bandari FC against Mfalme, who thrashed Premier League side Murang’a Seal 5-1 in the last 16. The dockers, previous winners of the title, know it will not be an easy tie while the Eldoret-based side are keen to show they are not here by fluke.

The quarter finals are scheduled to be played on the weekend of May 2/3.

Quarter final fixtures:

Tusker FC vs Ulinzi Stars

Nairobi United vs KCB

Kenya Police FC vs Shabana FC

Bandari FC vs Mfalme FC

Semi-final fixtures: