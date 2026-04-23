Two winners of Odibets aviator and Odileague scoop Sh100,000 jackpot each - Capital Sports
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Two winners of Odibets aviator and Odileague scoop Sh100,000 jackpot each

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – It was a week of celebration and life-changing wins as two lucky Odibets players walked away with KSh 100,000 each from the Odibets OdiLeague Jackpot and Aviator Jackpot promotions.

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From Ziwani area in Nyaga, Denis Ombudie Okumu emerged as the latest OdiLeague Jackpot winner, turning his ordinary week into an unforgettable one. Speaking after his win, Denis admitted the news caught him completely off guard.

“I was honestly surprised when I found out I had won. I couldn’t believe it at first-it felt unreal,” he said.

In Pangani, Brian Ng’ugi, a cab driver, also struck gold after winning the Aviator Jackpot. For Brian, the win came as a huge boost.

“I was just playing like I normally do, then boom-I had won! I was shocked. I didn’t expect it at all,” he shared.

The double wins highlight Odibets’ continued commitment to rewarding its players through its popular jackpot promotions.

Odibets Marketing Manager Ben Murithi emphasized that more winners can expect similar payouts every week.

“We are focused on rewarding our customers consistently through the OdiLeague and Aviator jackpots. Every week, we are giving players a chance to win big. All they need to do is play on the Odibets platform,” he said.

With weekly winners and massive cash prizes up for grabs, Odibets continues to prove that anyone can win big-anytime

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