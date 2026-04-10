Simiyu strikes as Tusker stagger on to FKF Cup last eight

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 10, 2026 – Ian Simiyu scored as Tusker beat Kariobangi Sharks 1-0 to qualify for the quarters of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup on Friday afternoon.

Both teams came into the fixture determined to make amends for what has been a subpar season in the Kenya Premier League.

Simiyu rose to the occasion after 10 minutes, latching on to a through ball to fire a low right shot past the outstretched fingers of Sharks goalkeeper Sebastian Wekesa.

The slumboys upped the ante from there on, dictating the tempo of the game after wrestling control of the midfield.

Youngster Humphrey Aroko was often the conveyor belt of the Sharks’ attacks, his combination with Zablon Kutera on the left flank, and partnership with Faiz Opande in the midfield, yielding a number of goalscoring chances.

However, most of them went begging inside Tusker’s penalty area as William Muluya’s charges could not apply the final touch into the net.

Second half proceedings followed more or less of the same script.

The brewers were content to sit back and soak the pressure, while taking advantage of any lapse by the opponents to launch a counterattack.

Muluya made a number of changes to spice up his offense, bringing on the likes of Armstrong Omondi, Razel Omondi and David Majak.

The two Omondis, in particular, proved inspired substitutions as they had Tusker’s defence stretched with their rotation and clever moment within the channels.

Armstrong was guilty of a glaring miss in the 80th minute, firing wide over the bar from close range after Tusker keeper Pavelh Ndzila had spilled Raphael Omondi’s low cross into the box.

It was a miss that summed up Sharks’ afternoon, one that showed a lot of promise but with no end product to justify it all.