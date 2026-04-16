One Chance, One Goal: Odemba Declares Harambee Starlets World Cup-ready After going toe-to-toe with Australia

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 16, 2026 – Harambee Starlets head coach Beldine Odemba says her side has emerged from the inaugural FIFA Global Women’s Series as a transformed unit, ready to take on the world’s elite.

Despite a narrow 2-0 loss to world power Australia in the final on Wednesday, Odemba’s overwhelming sentiment was one of pride and tactical revelation.

For a team that had previously never tested itself against opposition outside of the African continent, the performance at Nyayo National Stadium was a litmus test passed with flying colors.

While the Starlets matched the Matildas for intensity, the coach noted that the difference lay in the final third. Kenya created numerous opportunities, most notably Fasila Adhiambo’s first-half strike that rattled the post, but couldn’t find the back of the net.

“We got numerous chances and now we really know that we need to work on our finishing. One chance, one goal is our new rule. This tournament has enabled us to see exactly where we are and what we need to work on,” Odemba remarked post-match.

While the Kenyan defense earned plaudits for keeping global icon Sam Kerr quiet for large stretches of the game, Odemba was quick to praise the collective effort of the squad.

“I’m very much impressed with the whole team, not only the center-backs. They played as a team, they gave their best, and so far, we feel that we’ve built a team that is truly ready for the World Cup,” she said.

The FIFA Series served as more than just a friendly tournament, it was a psychological breakthrough.

By holding their own against a top-15 ranked nation, the Starlets have shed the underdog tag and are now looking at the global stage with newfound confidence.

“As a bench, we are confident with the team that we have. We believe we shall go to the World Cup and they’ll really perform well. I’m really proud of the girls. They are learning, and they are learning really fast,” Odemba added.

With the FIFA Series concluded, the focus now shifts back to the domestic calendar and the upcoming qualification windows.

If the grit and discipline shown against Australia are anything to go by, the One Chance, One Goal mantra might just be the philosophy that carries Kenya to its first-ever senior Women’s World Cup, if they make it through the top four of the WAFCON.