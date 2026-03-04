Beyond the Helmet: Untold Stories of 2026 KCB WRC Safari Rally Team

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – Before the engines ignite and dust swirls into the morning light of the Great Rift Valley, a hush settles over Naivasha. For a fleeting moment, Africa’s toughest rally pauses before it begins.

Five crews—ten lives shaped by grit, craft, precision, and unrelenting desire—pull on their helmets. In that second, everything the world thinks it knows about them disappears behind the visor. What remains is the truth of who they are, and why they race.

The 2026 WRC Safari Rally Kenya is more than a contest of speed. It is a convergence of radically different lives: an aircraft engineer, a security entrepreneur, a paraplegic champion, a coffee farmer, a mother daughter team, an industrialist, an electrical engineer, a fashion merchandiser.

Their worlds could not be more diverse—yet they meet here, drawn by the same gravitational force: the need to take the wheel and test themselves against one of motorsport’s most unforgiving landscapes.

This is the story of the five KCB supported crews who will face Africa’s most brutal rally. These are stories beyond the helmet.

The comeback kings

Karan Patel & Tauseef Khan — Kenya

Aircraft Engineer & Security Entrepreneur

Precision is not a buzzword for Karan Patel—it is the air he breathes. On weekdays, he is the aircraft engineer obsessing over tolerances and load factors, overseeing safety where error is simply not an option. On weekends, he becomes the reigning two-time African Rally Champion, a driver whose speed rattles spectators as much as it inspires them. His two worlds—aviation and rallying—are bound by one principle: absolute control.

Karan’s life around machines began early. His father, a former Kenya Airways pilot and instructor, immersed him in the discipline of flight long before he touched a rally car. Today, every stage note from his co driver Tauseef Khan is treated as a flight checklist—interpreted, executed, and trusted.

Their partnership began unexpectedly. After a standout co driving appearance with a young Karan, Tauseef’s father suggested the two should team up. What formed from that advice is, in Karan’s words, “the quickest team in Africa.” Their record agrees—but the road has been brutal.

2025 nearly broke them.

A suffocating cloud of fesh fesh destroyed their engine mid-event in the Safari Rally. Later that year, a violent crash in the Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally robbed them of a historic three peat ARC title. The season should have ended there.

Instead, it rebuilt them.

They returned for the final round in Tanzania, not to salvage a title, but to shape one. They won the leg. Their performance determined where the championship trophy went. Even in defeat, they defined the season.

And in 2026, they return not as participants, but as men reclaiming something taken from them.

The Architect Of The Impossible

Nikhil Sachania & Deep Patel — Kenya

Project Manager & Automotive Executive

If Karan and Tauseef are defined by precision, Nikhil Sachania is defined by possibility.

Nikhil manages complex, high-end construction projects across East Africa—luxury hotels, safari lodges, and architectural showpieces. He grew up inside workshops, learning welding and machinery from his father. He was always drawn to creation, to building things with his hands.

But what he has built in motorsport defies expectation.

Nikhil is Africa’s only paraplegic rally driver.

After a life-altering quad bike accident, he spent six months in rehabilitation in India, using that time not to mourn what he had lost but to design his way back into motorsport. He studied hand control systems. He found inspiration in disabled racing pioneer Albert Lovera. When he returned, he got into karting. The feeling—the rush—was back. From that moment, the path was set.

His rally career began with a Mitsubishi Challenger. It evolved through multiple machines and now lives in the Ford Fiesta Rally3—a car adapted entirely to hand operated controls, including a sequential gearbox. It is a setup that demands flawless coordination between driver and co driver.

Enter Deep Patel, the man who pulls the handbrake on command.

Deep’s life is a duality of its own. In the corporate world, he leads distribution for one of the world’s largest automotive aftermarket brands. At home, he is a coffee farmer and livestock keeper, tending to thousands of trees and a flourishing organic fertiliser business. Rallying hums beneath his daily life until race weekend, when adrenaline takes over everything.

Their bond was born at an autocross event. Old family friends reunited by chance, they became partners in a sport where trust is not optional, it is survival.

And survival has been tested.

Two years ago, during the WRC Safari Rally in Kedong, the pair hit a crest at 170 km/h. The car lost control. What followed was eight full rotations. A savage barrel roll. Deep fractured his tailbone. Nikhil was airlifted out. The car was destroyed.

But they rebuilt. They always rebuild.

In 2025, despite missing two ARC rounds, they scored enough points early in the season to win the FIA Africa Rally Championship WRC3 title. Nikhil became the only paraplegic driver ever to win a WRC category event at the Safari Rally.

Their ambition for 2026 is simple: A full season. A clean run. A challenge for the overall ARC title.

The family that races together

Tinashe & Caroline Gatimu — Kenya

Engineering Student & Motorsport Veteran

The Gatimu family does not “support” motorsport. They live it.

Every January, the family gathers around a table to map out the rally calendar. Accommodation? One daughter’s job. Logistics and car preparation? The father, a former driver and seasoned mechanic. Food and crew provisioning? Caroline’s role. Gear management—helmets, overalls, every detail? Tinashe’s responsibility.

It is a system perfected over 15 years of racing together.

When Tinashe was in high school, there was no question whether she would race. Only when and how far she would go.

Today, she is a third year Electrical and Electronics Engineering student at Strathmore University. Her academic choice was deliberate. If she was going to push a machine to its limits, she wanted to understand it from the inside out.

Her life is a juggling act between electrical circuits and rally pace notes. While classmates unwind on Fridays, she is either in practice or studying the next route. She has learned to surround herself with friends who understand that passion requires sacrifice.

Inside the car, the dynamic shifts entirely.

Tinashe drives.

Her mother, Caroline, navigates.

The parent-child relationship stays outside the doors.

Caroline—soft spoken, meticulous, unflappable—is the steady voice guiding her daughter through danger. She recalls the Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally, their first race outside Kenya, where fast, smooth roads shocked them into speed they hadn’t anticipated. But they adapted. They always do.

2026 brings a new machine: the Ford Fiesta. More power. More competition. More responsibility.

Tinashe’s philosophy for the Safari is simple:

Finish. Learn. Return stronger.

Her dream is bigger:

To become Africa Rally Champion, and eventually, to race in the WRC, meeting drivers from around the world and measuring herself against the sport’s highest standards.

Their presence on the 2026 grid is possible because KCB stepped in after years of self-funding. The sponsorship, Caroline says, “was an answered prayer.”

In the pits, they are known as The Mom and Daughter Racing Team—a reminder that motorsport has room for every kind of family.

The Industrialists

Oscar Ntambi & Athuman Muhammad — Uganda

Industrialist & Electrical Engineer

Before he raced, Oscar Ntambi built things. His life is a portfolio of creation: a metal and aluminium fabrication company, a car detailing centre in Kampala, a mind always tinkering with how machines behave under stress.

Rallying was, at first, another extension of his craft. His Subaru gave him a taste. But it was the Mitsubishi Evo X that set him free.

“The speeds, the power—it handled differently,” he recalls. “I could enjoy rally a bit more.”

But enjoyment is related to the Safari. Its terrain—deep sand, unpredictable surfaces, stones that strike without mercy—terrifies even veterans. There is no simulator for this. Oscar believes that once you fasten the belts and tighten the helmet, you must simply go.

Beside him sits Athuman Muhammad, the navigator whose calm has anchored entire teams.

Athuman leads a mechanical crew at Aston Auto Garage, thinking in systems, structures, and consequences. For him, pace notes are not suggestions—they are the “eyes of the crew,” and a mistake is not academic. It is potentially catastrophic.

His defining moment came in 2022. Chasing a championship, their Altezza snapped a propeller shaft with two rounds left. Everyone lost hope—mechanics, families, even competitors. Except Athuman.

He gathered them and made a promise:

We are winning the final two rounds.

They did.

His leadership is quiet but absolute. He manages Oscar’s throttle impulses, reminding him that the Safari is not a “flat-out” event. Restraint often saves more time than aggression.

When they finish a race, Oscar knows who Athuman calls first: KCB, whose belief in them is the foundation of their journey.

The Fashion Powerhouse

Queen Kalimpinya & Olivier Ngabo — Rwanda

Fashion Merchandiser & Professional Mechanic

For Queen Kalimpinya, rallying is not a contradiction to her life in fashion—it is an extension of her identity.

A tomboy from childhood, she found freedom in speed long before she stepped into the world of textiles and supply chains. By profession, she manages the journey of garments from raw material to retail—a role requiring sequencing, precision, and calm under pressure. Skills that translate seamlessly into rallying.

As Rwanda’s only female rally driver, Queen spent years watching the Safari Rally from a distance, believing it to be a dream reserved for others. In 2025, she attended in person. The cars flew past her in a blur of thunder and dust. Something shifted.

Then the phone rang.

KCB was offering sponsorship. She could finally race the 2026 Safari Rally.

Her approach is pragmatic:

Pressure is a distraction. The stopwatch does not care who you are.

Her co driver, Olivier Ngabo, is a professional mechanic whose voice becomes her compass. She reads his body language through the corner of her eye. When his frame tightens involuntarily on high speed sections, she knows she’s at the limit.

One stage nearly ended their run when a fuel pipe malfunctioned. Queen tensed. Olivier stayed calm, guiding her step by step. They survived.

Her message to young people, especially girls, is simple:

“Gender should never define the size of your dream. Do what you love. Commit fully. Anything is possible.”

A Legacy Beyond Sponsorship

KCB’s involvement in the Safari Rally is not a branding exercise—it is a cultural investment.

For the 2026 edition, KCB has committed KShs. 227 million, including KShs. 100 million for the event itself and KShs. 28.5 million directly supporting the five regional crews. Their funding since 2021 nears KShs. 980 million, contributing to a two decade motorsport investment exceeding KShs. 2 billion.

To the crews, this support is personal.

Karan remembers the new engine and body KCB helped him secure after two devastating 2025 incidents. Nikhil recalls the KShs. 5 million the bank contributed following his 2024 crash. Caroline calls their sponsorship “an answered prayer.” Athuman’s first call after every rally is to KCB. Oscar says being selected made him “feel like a brand.”

KCB’s programme also includes environmental initiatives: planting 5,000 trees and engaging schools in “green debates,” blending the roar of engines with the responsibility of stewardship.

The 2026 Route: A new Dawn in Naivasha

A major structural shift defines the 2026 Safari Rally. In compliance with FIA regulations, the entire rally now centres on Naivasha—reducing the exhausting Nairobi transfers and keeping the competition focused on the iconic stages: Kedong, Sleeping Warrior, and Hell’s Gate.

For some, like Karan, the absence of the ceremonial Nairobi flag-off removes a touch of theatre. But Naivasha compensates with its own drama: the jagged escarpment, the shimmering lake, and terrain that has humbled legends.

For the five KCB crews, these stages are not just routes. They are examinations of character—the aircraft engineer’s precision, the project manager’s resilience, the student’s hunger, the industrialist’s discipline, and the fashion pioneer’s revelation.

The Helmets Go On

Soon, the engines will fire. The dust will rise. The stories, for a moment, will hide behind visors. But inside each helmet is a journey shaped by family, ambition, craft, loss, grit, and improbable triumph.

In 2026, the KCB Rally Team is not just racing the Safari.

They are redefining what is possible within it.

And now, the stories begin.