Drama in Bukhungu as Homeboyz, Shabana share the spoils

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 12, 2025 – Kakamega Homeboyz and Shabana played out a 2-2 thriller at the Bukhungu Stadium in a Kenya Premier League fixture on Jamhuri Day.

Potiphar Odhiambo put the home team in the lead after only 10 minutes, converting expertly from the spot.

It seemed that Abana Ba Ingo were destined for their sixth win of the season before a chaotic five minutes in which three goals were scored.

First, Bronson Nsuguba restored parity in the 93rd minute through a penalty whose legality was hotly contested by the Homeboyz players.

Oliver Machaka then thought he had won all the points for his side with the second goal in the 97th minute.

However, a minute later, Tore Bobe restored parity via Wycliffe Omondi’s goal to earn a share of the spoils.

More to follow…