Edmunds And Autera Ready to Unleash the Datsun Violet GT at the East African Safari Classic Rally

KWALE, Kenya, Dec 3 – Kenyan veteran driver Glen Edmunds and debut navigator Joe Autera officially rolled into the spotlight today at the scrutineering grounds at Diani Leisure Beach and Golf Resort, unveiling their Datsun Violet GT prepared by Triple S Motors for this year’s East African Safari Classic Rally.

Edmunds confirmed that the build and preparation journey has been intense but rewarding.

“We’ve had a few issues coming up to the event, but that’s what testing is all about. We seem to have got most of that sorted, and we’ll just keep hammering away at it. We hope to have a trouble-free run, unlike two years ago with the Skoda. That was a fun car to drive, but this one is going to be even better,” he said.

Sitting alongside him for the very first time in competitive rallying is Joe Autera, whose motorsport background lies in vehicle construction and setup rather than racing. Their partnership, built over years of professional collaboration, finally makes its rally debut in Kenya.

“Glenn’s been after me for years to come out and do this with him. We finally got permission from my wife, and here I am,” Autera said with a smile. “I’m really looking forward to it. Glenn and I always find a way to have a good time, but this will give me a totally different perspective on motorsport from the right front seat. It’s a privilege and a real joy.”

For Autera, this marks not only his first rally in Kenya, but his first rally anywhere in the world.

“I do have a motorsport background, but not in driving or co-driving. I’m excited to experience it from inside the car and see how everything truly comes together in competition,” he added.

Edmunds, ever the competitor with a sense of humor, summed up his mindset simply:

“All I’m trying to do is keep the old man out. When we stop living or rallying, we die, and we’re not stopping any time soon.” He also emphasized that the Datsun Violet GT is being run by Triple S Motors. “It’s their car. They asked me to drive and to put together a package that made sense. I’m just driving it, the same way we did with the Skoda before.”

With scrutineering now complete and final preparations underway, all eyes will be on the Glen Edmunds and Joe Autera pairing as they prepare to take on one of the toughest classic rally routes in the world, blending experience, friendship, and pure racing passion in their Datsun Violet GT.

Rally Route & Key Dates

Start: 5 December 2025 , at Diamond Leisure Beach & Golf Resort, Diani

Legs 1–3: Diani (Day 1) → Voi (Legs 2 & 3 via Taita Hill Safari Resort & Spa)

Legs 4–6: From Voi onward to Amboseli Sopa Lodge , including a scheduled rest day on 9 December in Amboseli.

Final Day / Finish: 13 December, returning to Diamond Leisure Beach & Golf Resort, Diani.