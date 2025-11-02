Honours even at ‘Estadio de Bukhungu’ for Homeboyz, Tusker

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 2, 2025 – Kakamega Homeboyz and Tusker FC drew 1-1 in a thrilling Kenya Premier League clash at the Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Both teams came into the match off the back of convincing wins in the previous encounters – Abana Ba Ingo having beaten APS Bomet 2-1, with Tusker edging past Kariobangi Sharks with the same scoreline.

Coach Charles Okere’s charges drew first blood in the 67th minute courtesy of Dennis Oalo’s strike.

The second half substitute did well to latch on to Fabian Adikiny’s pass before firing low past Edwin Mukolwe in Homeboyz’s goal.

The league leaders finally got their leveller in the 89th minute through another substitute, Oliver Majaka, who converted to ensure they maintain their unbeaten record in the 2025/26 season.

The result extends Homeboyz’s lead at the top to 14 points, two more than second-placed Gor Mahia who play Ulinzi Stars later on Sunday.

Tusker’s tally has now risen to nine points from seven games.