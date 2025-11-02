Honours even at 'Estadio de Bukhungu' for Homeboyz, Tusker - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tusker's Fabian Adikiny attempts to win the ball ahead of Homeboyz keeper James Ssetuba in a past encounter. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Kenyan Premier League

Honours even at ‘Estadio de Bukhungu’ for Homeboyz, Tusker

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 2, 2025 – Kakamega Homeboyz and Tusker FC drew 1-1 in a thrilling Kenya Premier League clash at the Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Both teams came into the match off the back of convincing wins in the previous encounters – Abana Ba Ingo having beaten APS Bomet 2-1, with Tusker edging past Kariobangi Sharks with the same scoreline.

Coach Charles Okere’s charges drew first blood in the 67th minute courtesy of Dennis Oalo’s strike.

The second half substitute did well to latch on to Fabian Adikiny’s pass before firing low past Edwin Mukolwe in Homeboyz’s goal.

The league leaders finally got their leveller in the 89th minute through another substitute, Oliver Majaka, who converted to ensure they maintain their unbeaten record in the 2025/26 season.

The result extends Homeboyz’s lead at the top to 14 points, two more than second-placed Gor Mahia who play Ulinzi Stars later on Sunday.

Tusker’s tally has now risen to nine points from seven games.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020