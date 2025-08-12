New federation turn on keys to ignite fresh era of motorsports in Kenya - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Finland's Kalle Rovanpera crosses a stream in his Toyota GR Yaris in the Safari Rally in Kenya

Motorsport

New federation turn on keys to ignite fresh era of motorsports in Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August, 12, 2025 – Motorsports Kenya are set to roll out a roadmap for elections at the national, regional and local levels following a ruling by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) that installed them as the local governing body for the sport in the country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement, the federation said the polls will be free and fair and in line with their constitution.

“Motorsports Kenya will immediately conduct free, fair, and transparent elections in line with our constitution. We assure every driver, navigator, official, club, fan, and partner that this new era will be marked by openness, fairness, and collaboration,” the statement read.

Additionally, the federation outlined plans for a countrywide membership drive targeting clubs, drivers, officials and fans.

“Motorsports Kenya will immediately launch an inclusive membership drive open to all clubs, drivers, officials, and fans. Invest in grassroots driver development programs nationwide and stabilize and publish a clear, predictable national events calendar,” the federation said.

They will also seek to establish affiliation with international motorsports bodies like FIA.

The statement comes three days after SDT’s ruling, which decreed that Kenya Motorsports Federation Limited (KMSF), which has been in charge of the sport in the country, was not in tandem with the Sports Act 2013 and therefore an illegal entity – as far as a sports organisation is concerned.

On the other hand, the tribunal ruled that Motorsports Kenya is properly constituted in line with the law and ordered the Sports Registrar to begin the process of enlisting the federation as the local governing body for the sport in the country.

The registrar is also required to oversee the elections of the new body and introduce them to international motorsports bodies as the rightful governing institution for the sport.

The ruling notwithstanding, the federation extended an olive branch to work with all stakeholders in the industry, including those of KMSF.

“This judgment is not the end of a contest, as some may view it, it is the start of a united journey. We extend a hand of partnership to the entire motorsport fraternity, including our colleagues from KMSF, to work together in the national interest. Our commitment is clear: the growth of the sport, unity of the fraternity, and Kenya’s pride on the international stage will always come first,” the statement read.

According to SDT’s ruling, members of the now-defunct KMSF are free to transfer their membership to the new federation.

Press release Final MKDownload

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020