McCarthy Inspired Harambee Stars Midfielder Muchiri Eyes Coaching Career

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Harambee Stars midfielder Boniface Muchiri is already thinking about life after football, and it still revolves around the beautiful game.

In an exclusive interview with Capital Sport, Muchiri revealed that in the next 5 to 10 years, he hopes to remain fully immersed in football, taking up coaching to inspire and guide the next generation.

His ambition is fueled by the influence of Harambee Stars head coach, Benni McCarthy, whose motivation and unwavering support for the team have left a lasting impression on him.

“Where I come from, there is no backup plan. The only option is to work hard,” Muchiri said.

Muchiri, born on August 28, 1996, described playing for the international team in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) as a special experience, noting that the tournament presents an invaluable opportunity for players to attract the attention of scouts and secure moves abroad.

“It is just not the one million that keeps us motivated. Behind closed doors, every player is pushing themselves to the best of their ability so that scouts and agents in the stands can see us and maybe get recruited,” he said.

The midfielder credits Cristiano Ronaldo as his biggest footballing inspiration, citing the Portuguese star’s unmatched work ethic and resilience as daily motivation to push beyond his limits.

He also expressed gratitude to Kenyan fans for their unwavering support during the CHAN games.

“The fans have been incredible. They have given us the right energy to keep pushing,” he said.

With his eyes set on both present success and a future in coaching, Muchiri remains a player driven by passion, purpose, and the determination to give back to the community that shaped him.