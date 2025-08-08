End of the road for KMSF? Sports Tribunal rules in favour of rival Motorsports Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 8, 2025 – The Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) has declared Motorsports Kenya as the legitimate governing body for the sport in the country.

In a ruling delivered on Friday, the tribunal said the body has demonstrated all the legal features of a sports entity that is in tandem with the Kenyan law.

“Subsequently, Motorsports Kenya, having demonstrated comprehensive compliance with legal requirements, stable governance structures, and stakeholder support, represents the most suitable vehicle for establishing effective motorsport governance in Kenya,” the tribunal, chaired by Bernard Murunga, said.

At the same time, the tribunal has declared Kenya Motorsports Federation Limited (KMSF) as an illegal sports entity for failing to comply with the Sports Act 2013.

“This Tribunal declares that the Kenya Motor Sports Federation Limited (KMSFL), having failed to comply with the transitional requirements under Section 49 of the Sports Act, 2013, within the prescribed one-year period, ceased to be a recognized sports organization under Kenyan law and lacks legal capacity to claim precedence over properly constituted applications for National Sports Organization registration,” the tribunal said.

Following the decree, the tribunal has ordered the Sports Registrar to register Motorsports Kenya as the rightful governing body within the next month.

“The Sports Registrar is hereby directed to proceed immediately with the registration of Motorsports Kenya as the National Sports Organization for motorsports in Kenya under Section 46 of the Sports Act, 2013, within thirty (30) days of this decision with the primary officials as listed on the application,” the ruling read.

Furthermore, Motorsports Kenya have been ordered to conduct elections at the national, regional and local levels within the next three months before pursuing affiliation with the world governing body, FIA.

Members of the now-defunct KMSF will also be free to transfer their membership to the new federation.

“Motorsports Kenya shall facilitate the seamless integration of all legitimate motorsport stakeholders currently affiliated with KMSFL or other motorsport entities, ensuring that no individual or organization suffers prejudice or exclusion based on prior affiliations, provided they meet the standard membership criteria,” the tribunal ordered.

Vicious court battle

Motorsports Kenya — led by rally drivers Carl Tundo and Eric Bengi — filed a case with SDT earlier this year, seeking to compel the Sports Registrar to register the body as the rightful sports organisation in place of KMSF.

The claimants argued that there is no legally registered National Sports Organization for motorsports in Kenya since the enactment of the Sports Act in 2013.

They also advanced that KMSF had failed to transition to in accordance with Section 49 of the Sports Act, which required all previously registered entities to seek fresh recognition within one year of the Act’s commencement.

However, KMSF countered that they have a pending application for registration as a before the Sports Registrar.

They also pointed out that they are the recognized affiliate of FIA, the international governing body for motorsport and pointed out that it has consistently organized motorsport activities in Kenya, including the Safari Rally.

They submitted that they had fulfilled all legal requirements for registration and had attached all necessary documentation.

KMSF further argued that their affiliation and recognition by FIA meant that any decision ought to have considered local law and international coordination.