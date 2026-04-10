Harambee Stars players finally respond to Ruto’s Affordable Housing offer

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 10, 2026 – A group of Harambee Stars players have agreed to invest part of their African Nations Championships (CHAN) winnings into the affordable housing scheme.

Led by skipper Aboud Omar, the players said they are ready to deposit Ksh 1 million each, as agreed with President William Ruto in the aftermath of a memorable run at the continental championships.

“We know you are busy but this is just a reminder. The boys are ready and we are waiting for you. We have been told that the houses will be ready by the end of December so as soon as possible, our plea is that for the paperwork to be completed,” Omar said.

He was speaking after a tour of the affordable housing project at Starehe where he was accompanied by a number of his national teammates.

The players were given a tour of the housing units, including those nearing completion.

Omar further expressed their satisfaction of the location of the houses, noting that that had also influenced their decision to take up the offer.

“You gave us a promise on the affordable housing and today we have seen that the promise is coming true. We have been shown the houses and we are very happy. Most of the players have agreed to place a deposit for units here in Starehe,” he said.

Under the offer, the players and the technical bench were required to deposit Ksh 1 million each for two-bedroom units under the affordable housing scheme.

The government would then add Ksh 1 million to the deposit.

The money was was part of the prize monies from CHAN where every player walked home with at least Ksh 5 million.

This was following victories over Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Zambia and Morocco — for which everyone earned Ksh 1 million — and a draw against Angola and Madagascar (in regulation time) — which came with a Ksh 500,000 bounty for every player.

It was the team’s debut at the competition, which Kenya co-hosted with Uganda and Tanzania.