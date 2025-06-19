Kisia says Morans confident of reclaiming Africa 7s crown - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Morans coach Louis Kisia

Kenya

Kisia says Morans confident of reclaiming Africa 7s crown

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 19 – Kenya Morans head coach Louis Kisia says they are aimed at reclaiming the Africa 7s title they lost to Uganda last year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The team travelling to Mauritius will be made up of mostly players who didn’t get a chance to play in the World Series last season, but has been laced with a few experienced faces to give it stability.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net before the team travelled to Mauritius, Kisia says they are focused on playing for the country and bringing the title back home.

“This is a huge tournament and as always we want to go there and be successful. There is always everything to play for in the tournament and the boys want to win every game and become African champions. We last won this in 2023 when we beat South Africa and qualified for the Olympic Games and we want to reclaim it. We have had ample training time with the personnel we needed and we are ready to compete for the title,” Kisia told Telecomasia.

Kenya has been drawn in the same group with defending champions Uganda, Ivory Coast and Ghana and Kisia says it seems an easy group on paper, but will be a good challenge for his players.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020