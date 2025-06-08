Lionesses devise new tricks to hunt down Lady Boks at Rugby Africa Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8, 2025 – National women’s rugby 15s head coach Simon Odongo says they have a few tricks up their sleeves when they meet South Africa in the Rugby Africa Cup in Madagascar on Tuesday.

Odongo acknowledges the magnitude of the task ahead but believes the Lionesses will be good for it.

“The good thing is we have shaken off the first game. South Africa will be a big test for us but I think physically we are matched with them. We will have to outwit them with a couple of plays but we have a few tricks up our sleeves so let’s see what will come,” the gaffer said.

The Lady Boks have been a thorn in the Lionesses flesh, excelling over the Kenyans in their recent meetings.

At last year’s edition of the same competition, they walloped the Kenyans, winning 63-5 – a huge loss that cost Odongo’s side a place in the WXV2.

Going into Tuesday’s duel, Lionesses will be buoyed by a good start to their campaign where they beat Madagascar 28-5 at the Stade Makis in Antananarivo on Saturday evening.

It was a game of two halves in which they had to deal with their stubborn hosts in the first half before pulverising them in the second half for a good day in the office.

Odongo said the girls were in no mood to pally around with the Indian Ocean islanders.

“We started off well, knowing that Madagascar beat us here last year and they qualified to go to the WXV. We knew it was going to be a tough match but the ladies have turned up. I think the score really says a lot about us,” he said.

Odongo added: “We said we keep it simple because we know Madagascar are a very fit side. We said we have to use our big ball carriers just to slow them down in the breakdowns and use our 7s players to quicken up the play behind them because we have some of the best backline players in the world.”