‘I’ve made more mistakes than them’ – Amorim defends Onana after errors

LYON, France, April 11, 2025 – Ruben Amorim says he has made more mistakes as Manchester United manager this season than his under-fire goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Onana was at fault for both Lyon’s goals in his side’s 2-2 draw in the Europa League on Thursday – a day after he had been called “one of the worst goalkeepers” in United’s history by former Red Devils player Nemanja Matic.

Since the start of last season, Onana has made eight errors leading to goals in all competitions, the most of any keeper playing for a Premier League club.

But Amorim, who was appointed United manager in November, said: “If you look at the season I’ve made more mistakes than them during these last games and during these last months.

“There’s nothing I can say to Andre in this moment that will help him, so the most important thing is to be natural and then when the time comes I will choose the best XI to play. But I’m really confident in Andre.”

United host Lyon in the second leg at Old Trafford next Thursday (20:00 BST).

With the Red Devils 13th in the Premier League their only realistic hope of European football next season is through the Champions League spot afforded to the Europa League winner.

When asked if he still had faith in his keeper, Amorim told TNT Sports: “We continue to do the same thing. Training, seeing the games, trying to choose the best eleven to win every match.”

How was Onana at fault against Lyon?

United went behind after 25 minutes when Onana failed to get a strong enough hand to Thiago Almada’s wide free-kick.

The 29-year-old reacted late to Almada’s cross, having to wait to see if a Lyon player would divert the ball, and was caught out when the free-kick kept its line.

The ball bounced just before Onana and then skidded through his gloves before hitting the net.

After turning the tie around, United conceded a second with virtually the last kick before the final whistle when Onana spilled Georges Mikautadze’s shot and Rayan Cherki tapped in on the rebound.

On BBC Radio 5 Live former England midfielder Aaron Lennon said Onana’s team-mates would be “fuming” with the goalkeeper’s performance.

“They’re two massive mistakes,” he said. “He has got to save both of them in my opinion and he has cost United today.”

Amorim also said his side “should have taken a one goal advantage to the next game”.

But the Portuguese manager stressed “when one player has a mistake, all the team has a mistake so we continue like that”.

Can Onana really be called worst keeper in United’s history?

The pressure was on Onana on Thursday night after he and Matic exchanged verbal blows the day before.

Matic, who played for the club between 2017 and 2022, called Onana “statistically one of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United history”.

The Serb, who was an unused substitute for Lyon, had been responding to comments by Onana who said his side are “way better” than their French opponents.

Onana was given a rowdy reception when he came out to warm up and was booed every time he touched the ball inside Groupama Stadium.

He dropped to his knees and celebrated passionately when his side took the lead in the 88th minute.

Onana has the worst minutes per goal conceded ratio of all Manchester United keepers with 10 or more Premier League appearances.

But, since moving to United, he has also ranked second on Opta’s goals prevented metric behind only Jordan Pickford.