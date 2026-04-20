Strong International Field Set for Sunshine Development Tour Debut at Thika Sports Club

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 – The first official leg of the 2026/27 Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing tees off this Sunday, 19th April at Thika Sports Club, with a strong field of 59 players from eight African countries set to battle over three rounds in what will be the first time the club hosts the Tour.

The tournament, running from April 19 to 21, marks the official start of the new season following the successful East and West Africa Qualifying Schools staged earlier this month in Limuru and Lagos respectively.

A high-quality field featuring professionals, elite amateurs, juniors and leading female players has entered, underlining the Tour’s growing stature as one of Africa’s leading competitive pathways to the Sunshine Tour and global golf opportunities.

Host nation Kenya fields the largest contingent, led by recent Sunshine Tour card earners Greg Snow and Dismas Indiza. They are joined by strong local names including John Karichu, Rizwan Charania, John Kagiri, Sujan Shah, Sammy Mulama, William Odek and Q-School winner Ali Wasim. Kenya’s women’s challenge will include Naomi Wafula and Kellie Gachaga.

Uganda also sends a formidable lineup featuring Ronald Rugumayo, Abraham Ainamani, Bagalana Hussein, Phillip Kasozi and Irene Nakalembe, while Rwanda’s hopes rest on Sunshine Tour card holder Celestin Nsanzuwera, alongside Aloys Nsabimana and Emile Nshimyumuremyi.

Tanzania’s representation includes Fadhyl Nkya, Nuru Mollel and elite female amateur Madina Hussein, while Malawi’s Kamoza Longwe, India’s junior Hetansh Shah, the United Kingdom’s Elliot Bradley and the United States duo of Andrew Proctor and Gabriel Cruz add further international flavour to the field.

Speaking ahead of the event, Sunshine Development Tour Tournament Director David Kihara said preparations were complete for what promises to be an exciting start to the season.

“We are delighted to bring the Sunshine Development Tour to Thika Sports Club for the first time. The course is in excellent condition, preparations have gone very well, and we are looking forward to a highly competitive opening event of the 2026-2027 season.”

“The Qualifying Schools in East and West Africa gave us a clear indication of the depth of talent now coming through the system. We have seen strong performances, new winners, and growing interest from across the continent.”

“Now the real season begins. Players are competing not only for titles, but for Order of Merit points, world ranking opportunities, and progression to the Sunshine Tour. We expect a very high standard of golf this week.”

The event follows two successful qualifying tournaments that officially launched the new campaign. Kenya’s Ali Wasim won the East Africa Q-School at Limuru Country Club, while Nigeria’s Francis Epe claimed the West Africa title in Lagos, setting the stage for an exciting and expanded second season.