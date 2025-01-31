Tusker FC announce signing of Ugandan Iguma, as Ogam tinkers to the exit door

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31 – FKF Premier League side Tusker FC has announced the signing of Ugandan midfielder Dennis Iguma on a one-year contract, but the club faces a new twist of its charge for the FKF Premier League title with the possible departure of top scorer Ryan Wesley Ogam.

Ogam is a subject of interest from Algerian side USM Alger, who are keen to sign him before their window closes midnight Friday.

The forward is reportedly keen on the move, with the Algerians ready to pay his release clause, but Tusker are seeking ways to convince him to remain at least till the end of the season.

Ogam has been on fire since joining the Brewers at the start of the season from then second tier side Rainbow FC and has scored 15 goals so far this season in 14 matches.

His departure will be a massive blow to Tusker, who have already lost Shaphan Siwa to Tanzania’s Kagera Sugar after his contract ended in December. Siwa had scored one goal and assisted 10 for Tusker.

Ogam has scored 15 and assisted twice. In total, this will be 28 goal contributions hitting the exit door for the Brewers in the middle of the season.

The team has however moved to try seal their midfield with the acquisition of Ugandan international Iguma, from Police FC in Kampala.

Iguma trained with Tusker during their pre-season camp in Kampala and was on the verge of joining at the start of the campaign, but the deal fell through. However, the two parties have since revisited talks and Iguma has agreed to pen a year-long deal.

“He is a player who is not new to us because we trained with him for a week when we were in Uganda. He has a lot of experience and will add some depth into our young team. He has impeccable leadership qualities and we know he will be a great addition to the team,” noted coach Charles Okere, speaking to the club’s official website.

Iguma will be eligible to play this Sunday against KCB, once his paperwork is approved.