Midfield lynchpin Isogol departs Mara Sugar in January transfer window

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 29, 2025 – Mara Sugar have confirmed the departure of their pivotal player, Matthias Isogol, in the January transfer window.

The club confirmed the midfielder has moved on to a new chapter, wishing him all the best in his future endeavours.

“His time with us has been nothing short of remarkable, and we are incredibly proud of his achievements. Isogol made history as the first player from our club to be called up to the National Team, Harambee Stars, a testament to his talent and hard work. He also etched his name in our records by scoring our first goal of the season,setting the tone for our campaign,” the club said.

Isogol was a core part of Mara Sugar’s qualification to the top tier of Kenyan football, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League, in the previous season.

He scored one of the goals in a 4-0 win over Silibwet Leons, a match which cemented their lead at the top of the National Super League (NSL) and confirmed their promotion to the top.

The former Vihiga United midfielder has caught the eye in this season’s FKF Premier League, inspiring the newbies to 11th place on the log with 22 points.

He scored the sugar millers’ first goal in the top flight in their 3-0 thrashing of Kakamega Homeboyz at the Awendo Green Stadium on Matchday 1.

Isogol’s other goals in the current season came in their 1-1 draw with Sofapaka in November and a 4-3 defeat by the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) on December 21, last year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Coincidentally, he is rumoured to be joining the bankers.