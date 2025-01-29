Herbert dropped from role as FIA steward

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 29, 2025 – Former grand prix driver Johnny Herbert has been dropped from his role as a steward in Formula 1.

Governing body the FIA said that Herbert’s “duties as an FIA steward and that of a media pundit were incompatible”.

The statement added that the decision was made “with regret” and that the three-time race winner was “widely respected and brought invaluable experience and expertise to his role”.

The FIA refused to comment further, but disquiet was centred on the 60-year-old commenting on decisions he had been involved in as an FIA steward on a number of betting websites.

Last year, Herbert found himself in the middle of a public row with four-time world champion Max Verstappen’s father following the Mexico City Grand Prix, at which the Englishman was a steward.

Verstappen was given two 10-second penalties for two incidents with McLaren’s Lando Norris on the same lap.

His father Jos Verstappen said after the race that “the FIA should take a good look at the staffing of the stewards, who they put there and whether there is no appearance of a conflict of interest”.

In an interview conducted via a gambling outlet, Herbert rejected accusations of British bias as “ridiculous”, and described Max Verstappen as “very worldly – he’s very open to chat about anything and you have a really nice conversation with him”.

But he defended the decision made, calling Verstappen’s driving “over the top” and saying the way he drove against Norris in Mexico “frustrates me massively” and that the Dutchman had got into “this horrible mindset of trying to gain an advantage by taking a fellow driver off the race track”.