59 PSG ‘hooligans’ arrested before Stuttgart match

STUTTGART, Germany, January 29, 2025 – German police have arrested 59 French “hooligans” before Wednesday’s Champions League match between Stuttgart and Paris St-Germain.

Bundesliga club Stuttgart host Ligue 1’s PSG with both teams still vying for a play-off spot in the revamped league format.

Police said they carried out “targeted checks” of supporters at train stations and hotels after discovering that there were planned clashes between the sets of fans.

Banning orders have also been issued to 47 Stuttgart fans, preventing them from attending the game or entering the city centre.

“Anyone who travels to Stuttgart to commit violent crimes off the pitch will be taken out of the game,” said Carsten Hoefler, the vice president of Stuttgart Police.

The 59 French people will be detained until Thursday, in order to prevent any risk of clashes on the night of the game.

“Through intensive investigations and in close cooperation with the Paris police, the French hooligans were found at the main train station and at various hotels in Stuttgart,” added Stuttgart Police in a statement.

“Among other things, masking material was discovered. In order to prevent serious riots until the end of the Champions League match on Wednesday, the Paris hooligans were taken into custody until Thursday morning, after consultation with a judge.”

Both Stuttgart and PSG are on 10 points heading into the final fixture of the group stage.

A win for either side would guarantee them a place in the play-offs, while a defeat could lead to elimination.