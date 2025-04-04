Keter outruns elite field to win at AK weekend meet in Nakuru - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Vincent Keter (R) sprints with Noah Kibet during a training session at Moi, kasarani. PHOTO/ERICK BARASA

Athletics

Keter outruns elite field to win at AK weekend meet in Nakuru

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 4, 2025 – Vincent Kibet Keter cruised to victory in the men’s 1500m at the fourth leg of the Athletics Kenya (AK) Track and Field Weekend meeting in Nakuru on Friday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 2021 World Under 20 1500m champion clocked 3:38.3 to clinch first place, ahead of World Cross Country mixed relay champion Daniel Kyumbe Munguti who ran 3:40.6 to come second.

Kenya Prisons’ Charles Simotwo bagged the final podium place after clocking 3:41.0.

Friday’s win was Keter’s second podium finish this year after he ran 3:37.16 to finish second in the men’s 1500m at the World Indoor Tour in Lyon, France on February 15, this year.

His other competition in 2025, the Lievin World Indoor Tour on February 13, yielded a ninth place finish after clocking 7:47.32.

Kipsang soars in triple jump

At the same venue, Faith Kipsang soared heads and shoulders above all competitors in the women’s triple jump.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) athlete led a clean podium sweep for the military in the competition, recording an overall jump of 12.55m.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Gloria Mulei was next on the podium with an overall score of 12.42m as Martha Nyabuto completed the sweep with a jump of 12.24m.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved