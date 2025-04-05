Shujaa maul France to continue winning run at Singapore 7s

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 5, 2025 – The national men’s rugby 7s team cruised into the semi-finals of the Singapore 7s with a close victory over France on Saturday morning.

Shujaa came into the match buoyed by their 17-7 win over Ireland in their first Pool B encounter, earlier in the morning.

They wasted no time in putting their mark on the match, Vincent Onyala cutting through the French backline to touch down for the opening try, after only three minutes.

Nygel Amaitsa then stepped up to the plate to add the extras for a 7-0 lead.

France turned the tide of the tie in the second half courtesy of Joe Quere Karaba’s try in the ninth minute — Enahemo Artaud converting successfully between the posts to restore parity.

However, Amaitsa turned up hero at the death, converting a penalty for a slim 10-7 win after Varian Pasquet had been penalised for an unsportsmanlike tackle.

Kelvin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s charges will look to continue their good run as they seek a morale boosting performance in Singapore, ahead of the relegation playoffs in Los Angeles, next month.