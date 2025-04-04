De Bruyne to leave Manchester City at end of season - Capital Sports
Kevin de Bruyne in action for Manchester City on his return from injury. PHOTO/ESPN

English Premiership

De Bruyne to leave Manchester City at end of season

Published

MANCHESTER, England, April 4, 2025 – Kevin de Bruyne has confirmed he will leave Manchester City when his contract expires at the end of the season.

De Bruyne, 33, has won 16 trophies since joining City from Wolfsburg in 2015, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2023.

He has scored 106 goals in 413 appearances in all competitions for City, but has started just 19 games this season.

“Every story comes to an end, but this has definitely been the best chapter,” the Belgium midfielder wrote on social media.

More to follow.

