Wounded bankers seek vengeance against Nondies, Quins

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 4, 2025 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) will be looking to wrap up their Kenya Cup season on a high with victory against Nondies RFC at the Den on Saturday.

KCB coach Oliver Mang’eni says the bankers are determined to finish with silverware despite an overall, disappointing season.

“The players just need to come out with something…a silverware this season. We have to win it and have silverware this season. The preparations have been good and the players have trained well for it and now hopefully, tomorrow, they’ll just execute,” Mang’eni said.

The eight-time Kenya Cup champions face Nondies in a third-place playoff as their second string meet Kenya Harlequin in the final of the Eric Shirley Shield (ESS).

It has been another disappointing end to the 15s season for Mang’eni’s charges, following a 31-8 loss to Menengai Oilers in last weekend’s Kenya Cup semis at the same venue.

The gaffer admits as much but is focused on rebuilding the bankers into a mean outfit as far as conceding points is concerned.

“It was a disappointing loss to Oilers on Saturday but now for Team II they have a chance to redeem themselves in the ESS. Maybe we will have something to smile about,” he said.

Mang’eni is in his first season in charge at the Den, having assumed the reins from longtime tactician Curtis Olago who stepped down mid-last year.