Simiyu strikes as Sofapaka shoot down Ulinzi Stars

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 4, 2025 – Bramwel Simiyu struck in the first half as Sofapaka beat Ulinzi Stars in Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League tie at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Friday evening.

The soldiers came into the tie in desperate need for a win — their first since February 15 against Murang’a Seal.

For all their attacking intent, Danstan Nyaundo’s charges struggled to find the cutting edge in their opponent’s half.

They were made to pay in the 40th minute when Bramwel Simiyu slotted past Ulinzi keeper Issa Emuria to give Batoto Ba Mungu the lead.

The win takes the 2009 league champions to seventh on the log with 36 points as the soldiers continue their slippery slide into the relegation zone.

They lie 13th with 28 points, only five more than bottom-placed Nairobi City Stars.